Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad | VISUALS

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. Khan, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a Dawn report said. Several members of Khan's party alleged that the former prime minister was "abducted" and "tortured" by authorities.

In a video message posted around 11:40 am on Tuesday, just hours before his arrest, Imran Khan said attempts were made to arrest him for two reasons.

"1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if PDM govt & their handlers refuse to obey the SC & violate Constitution on holding of elections," he said.

National elections are due in Pakistan in October this year. Meanwhile, a political row erupted across the country recently over the election in the two provinces of Pakistan.

'Imran Khan abducted and tortured'

Confirming the development, PTI vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the IHC has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers "are being subjected to torture". He added, " Imran Khan ’s car has been surrounded."

Sharing a video of Imran Khan's arrest, the former Pakistan PM's party said, "They have badly pushed injured Imran Khan. Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity." The party also alleged that Khan was "abducted" by Rangers.

Following the arrest, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry urged IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to direct the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary the and additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes.

Aamer Farooq was quoted as saying that Khan was showing "restraint". He warned that he would "summon" the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court. "Come to court and tell us why has Imran been arrested and in which case," Justice Farooq was quoted by Dawn as saying.

Imran Khan's detention came after several unsuccessful attempts to detain him in March this year. Police had conducted raids at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, sparking nationwide protests. However, their attempt to arrest Imran went in vain.

Several purported video of Khan's arrest started circulating on social media soon after the Khan was taken into the custody. A PTI member said, "... Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him."