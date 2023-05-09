Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad | VISUALS

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers, according to a Dawn report.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. Khan, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a Dawn report said. Several members of Khan's party alleged that the former prime minister was "abducted" and "tortured" by authorities.

In a video message posted around 11:40 am on Tuesday, just hours before his arrest, Imran Khan said attempts were made to arrest him for two reasons.

"1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if PDM govt & their handlers refuse to obey the SC & violate Constitution on holding of elections," he said.