Imran Khan releases new video as stand-off over his arrest in Lahore continues for over 12 hours | WATCH

The stand-off between Imran Khan's party supporters and law enforcers has been going on for more than 14 hours over the former prime minister’s arrest, Dawn reported on Wednesday. Tensions escalated in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as more police contingents were called to Khan’s Zaman Park residence for his arrest. Since then, Zaman Park has been turned into a battleground.

This happened after law enforcers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed on Tuesday as police deployment remains at Zaman Park "despite the passage of several hours to arrest" Khan in the Toshakana case — the only case in which his arrest warrants are not suspended.

On Tuesday, an Islamabad court had suspended till March 16 a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against the former Pakistan prime minister in another case pertaining to the threatening of a woman magistrate.

Scores of policemen and PTI workers were injured as they clashed outside Khan's residence in Lahore to foil his arrest on corruption charges. So far, no casualty has been reported. Police have arrested a number of PTI workers. The PTI workers in huge numbers are braving massive shelling.

Khan's supporters, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth, pelted stones at policemen. "Despite the pelting of stones, police refrained from taking extreme measures," Islamabad police said on Twitter.

However, PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan's residence. "They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?" the official Twitter handle of the party tweeted.

Imran Khan's new video message

In a video message Tuesday evening, Imran Khan asked his supporters to "come out" to fight for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested. He again addressed his supporters around 4:20 am on Wednesday and said more attempts to arrest him were underway.

Speaking in the video message, Imran said the situation in Zaman Park to to that in Jammu and Kashmir. The police used water cannons, tear gas, they shelled inside the house...I couldn't understand...they knew why I was not appearing before the Islamabad court."

He mentioned that it was for the security reasons that he was not appearing in person before the court. "A judge was also martyred there," he said.

Khan said that to prevent any chaos, he had given an undertaking to the LHCBA president who then attempted to forward it to the DIG who was coming to arrest the PTI chief but the latter did not meet the president.

"According to Code of Criminal Procedure Section 76, if this surety bond is given to the arresting officer, then he can’t arrest," Imran said, adding that he had given the surety bond saying that he will appear before the court on March 18.

The PTI chief said the DIG had no reason to not accept the undertaking. "This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif," Khan alleged.

Despite an long police operation outside the Zaman Park Lahore residence of Imran Khan, the police could not arrest him due to strong resistance from PTI workers.