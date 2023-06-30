Pakistan and IMF reach $3 billion funding agreement to avoid default

Pakistan and the IMF have reached a staff-level standby agreement for $3 billion in funding after months of negotiations to avert a default, pending lender approval in July.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level standby agreement for $3 billion in funding for a period of nine months. This agreement comes after months of negotiations, as Pakistan was on the verge of default. The deal is still pending approval by the lender, which is expected to take place in July.

Nathan Porter, an IMF official, stated that this new agreement builds upon the 2019 programme.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a 9-month stand-by arrangement in the amount of SDR 2,250 million or $3 billion," Porter said in a Thursday statement.

In 2019, the IMF signed a deal with Pakistan to provide $6 billion in funding, contingent upon certain conditions being met.

However, a recent Reuters report stated that the discussions between the two parties had initially revolved around an arrangement worth only $2.5 billion. Nevertheless, the IMF ultimately provided more funding than anticipated.

Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday also expressed optimism about the staff-level agreement, mentioning that it was "very close" and expected to be finalised within the next day.

This bailout comes at a critical time for Pakistan , as the nation has been grappling with a severe balance of payments crisis and depleting foreign exchange reserves. It was also due to expire today, June 30.

The economy has faced multiple challenges in recent times, including the devastating floods in 2022 and the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, such as supply chain issues and rising prices.

“Despite the authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have declined to very low levels. Liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain acute,” Porter said in a statement, per Dawn.

Per the report, $4 billion has already been released and Dar had told reporters earlier that the government was working to unlock the full $2.5 billion pending.

The payout has been stalled for over eight months amid negotiations and assistance from the IMF that Pakistan complete formalities. The IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva just a week ago urged Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resolve policy differences before getting the vital loan.

It was feared that Pakistan might default on external financing commitments without the active support of the IMF.

With agency inputs.