Pakistan and IMF reach $3 billion funding agreement to avoid default

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jun 30, 2023 10:12:35 AM IST (Published)

Pakistan and the IMF have reached a staff-level standby agreement for $3 billion in funding after months of negotiations to avert a default, pending lender approval in July.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level standby agreement for $3 billion in funding, according to a report in the local newspaper Dawn. This agreement comes after months of negotiations, as Pakistan was on the verge of default. The deal is still pending approval by the lender, which is expected to take place in July.

In 2019, the IMF signed a deal with Pakistan to provide $6 billion in funding, contingent upon certain conditions being met. However, a recent Reuters report stated that the discussions between the two parties had initially revolved around an arrangement worth only $2.5 billion. Nevertheless, the IMF ultimately provided more funding than anticipated.
Nathan Porter, an IMF official, stated that this new agreement builds upon the 2019 programme.
