Top Pakistan government officials are deliberating launching a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan over the May 25 "Azadi March".

The government is planning to file a case against Khan for allegedly planning an "attack" on the federation.

Last week, a special committee meeting of the cabinet was conducted under the chairmanship of interior minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan, which discussed the issue of bringing sedition charges against Khan and others.

The government has been planning to take appropriate action against Khan for vandalising the property of the state during the May 25 march. The march was done to force the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to call snap polls. However, clashes broke out between protesters and the police and as a result Khan’s march failed to achieve its objective, PTI reported.

Earlier, Pakistan's Punjab police had booked Khan and 150 others in connection with the hounding of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others at the Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s a look at some of the cases against Imran Khan:

Masjid-e-Nabwi case

When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia in May with his delegation, he was greeted by pilgrims shouting slogans, calling them ‘chor’ (thief) and ‘gaddar’ (traitor). The pilgrims were believed to be supporters of Imran Khan and hence a case was registered against the cricketer-turned-politician. The FIR said Khan had sent more than 100 supporters to Saudi Arabia from UK and Pakistan to target Sharif and the other delegates.

Riots in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police registered a case against Khan and other senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for rioting in the capital during the 'Azadi March' in May. Two separate cases were registered at the Kohsar Police Station. The FIRs mentioned burning of the metro bus stations in Islamabad and causing damage to a government vehicle at the Express Chowk.

PTI’s foreign funding case

A case of foreign funding case filed against Imran Khan’s PTI has been pending in the court since 2014. The case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar who pointed out some financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), recently said Khan had stopped the case 30 times.

Sita White case

In 1997, a court in Los Angeles ruled in favour of Sita White, daughter of the British industrialist Gordon White, who claimed to have had a child with Khan. The court ruled that Khan was the father of Tyrian Jade, who was born in June 1992 in Los Angeles. Khan had refused to cooperate with the proceedings of the case. He did not take a blood test for the genetic determination of paternity and also refrained from showing up for the proceedings. Hence, the court ruling came as a default judgement. In 2004, Khan agreed to welcome Tyrian into his family, following her mother’s sudden death.

Botham-Lamb case

As a cricketer, Khan had won a contentious libel case in 1996 in the London courts in which he was accused by former England players Ian Botham and Allan Lamb of calling them uneducated racists in an interview with former India Today journalist Shekhar Gupta.

Imran claimed that his words were taken out of context. During the hearing, he apologised to the two English players and was vindicated by the court. The court asked Botham and Lamb to pay court costs of $750,000.