Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in Goa, raising hopes for bilateral talks

Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced on Thursday that Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa from May 4-5.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa next month. It will be the highest-level visit by any Pakistani leader to India in recent years and could offer an opportunity to break the ice between the two nations.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen
Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans
Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike
Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The move comes amid weeks-long speculation about whether a Pakistani representative would attend the conference in person, considering the ongoing differences between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced on Thursday that Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa from May 4-5.
Baloch explained that Zardari's attendance at the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities. Zardari will attend the meeting as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had invited him to attend the SCO moot.
India and Pakistan's relations have been strained since 2019 when India carried out airstrikes in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The relations further deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories in August 2019.
Zardari's attendance at the SCO meeting could help ease tensions between the two countries and promote normal neighbourly relations.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 3:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!