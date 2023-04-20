Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in Goa, raising hopes for bilateral talks

Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced on Thursday that Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa from May 4-5.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa next month. It will be the highest-level visit by any Pakistani leader to India in recent years and could offer an opportunity to break the ice between the two nations.

The move comes amid weeks-long speculation about whether a Pakistani representative would attend the conference in person, considering the ongoing differences between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced on Thursday that Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa from May 4-5.

Baloch explained that Zardari's attendance at the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities. Zardari will attend the meeting as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had invited him to attend the SCO moot.

India and Pakistan's relations have been strained since 2019 when India carried out airstrikes in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The relations further deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories in August 2019.

Zardari's attendance at the SCO meeting could help ease tensions between the two countries and promote normal neighbourly relations.

