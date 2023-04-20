homeworld NewsPakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in Goa, raising hopes for bilateral talks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in Goa, raising hopes for bilateral talks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in Goa, raising hopes for bilateral talks
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 4:29:51 PM IST (Updated)

Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced on Thursday that Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa from May 4-5.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa next month. It will be the highest-level visit by any Pakistani leader to India in recent years and could offer an opportunity to break the ice between the two nations.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The move comes amid weeks-long speculation about whether a Pakistani representative would attend the conference in person, considering the ongoing differences between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
ALSO READ | India invites Pakistan, China to 2023 SCO summit to be held in Goa
Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced on Thursday that Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa from May 4-5.
Baloch explained that Zardari's attendance at the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities. Zardari will attend the meeting as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had invited him to attend the SCO moot.
India and Pakistan's relations have been strained since 2019 when India carried out airstrikes in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The relations further deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories in August 2019.
ALSO READ | SCO NSA meeting: NSA Ajit Doval condemns terrorism in opening remarks | WATCH
Zardari's attendance at the SCO meeting could help ease tensions between the two countries and promote normal neighbourly relations.
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 3:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PakistanSCO SummitShanghai Cooperation Organisation

Previous Article

People’s Bank of China vows to maintain 'appropriate rates' in a lesson from Silicon Valley Bank crisis

Next Article

Russia fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for an article on the Ukraine war