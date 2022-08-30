Pakistan to consider vegetable imports from India as flood toll surges to over 1,100

By Reuters

Mini Pakistan, which is reeling under heavy floods, is also weighing getting imports from Turkey and Iran.

Pakistan will consider importing vegetables from arch-rival India to mitigate floods fallout, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday, as food prices have risen significantly.

"We can consider importing vegetables from India," the minister told local Geo News TV.

"Turkey and Iran could also be other options," he said.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have caused widespread damage affecting more than 33 million people. The death toll from the devastating floods in Pakistan reached 1,136 on Monday

International aid began trickling in following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif -led cash-strapped government's desperate appeal for aid to deal with the crisis that has displaced 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called it the "monster monsoon of the decade," while Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the floods have impacted Pakistan's economy by USD 10 billion.