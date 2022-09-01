Pakistan floods: 'InshaAllah...,' PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for concern over human and material losses

Mini
Over 1,100 people have been killed and 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population displaced due to floods in Pakistan.
I thank 🇮🇳 PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of 🇵🇰 shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022
Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022