By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In Nowshera district, local administrator Quratul Ain Wazir said flood waters submerged streets before the gushing waters headed toward low-lying areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has declared a ‘rain emergency’ after 24 bridges and 50 hotels were washed away in flash floods.

The floods destroyed the gates of a major water control system at the Swat River, leading to flooding in the districts of Charsadda and Nowshera, Sania Safi, a top administrator in Charsadda, told Associated Press.

The provincial governments and the Met department warned that Swat and Indus could swell further, leading to more flash floods. T he Met Department also warned that many areas could witness severe floods over the weekend.

The government has decided to call in the Army to help in the rescue and relief operations after many parts of the country, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday, Indian Express reported.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-une, officials said.

As many as 45 persons died in the last 24 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Another 1,456 persons were hurt, with 113 injuries reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Interior Minister Sanaullah said the armed forces were being deployed in the wake of the biggest floods in more than a decade.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation.

Telephone and internet services in 10 districts of Balochistan were partially restored after cable networks were damaged in the rains, Dawn reported.

The government has asked mobile telecom companies to enable consumers in the flood-hit areas in all the provinces to make calls, even with zero balance.

In Nowshera district, local administrator Quratul Ain Wazir said flood waters submerged streets before the gushing waters headed toward low-lying areas.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said soldiers and rescue organizations were helping people to reach safety in many districts of southern Sindh, north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Punjab and south-western Baluchistan provinces.

Aurangzeb asked wealthy people and relief organizations to come forward with aid to help flood-affected Pakistanis.

In response to Sharif's appeal for international aid, the United Nations planned a $160 million flash appeal for donations, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar. He said in his weekly briefing on Friday that the appeal will be launched on Aug. 30.

The picturesque Kalam Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is one of the areas most affected by the rains and flooding. Waters from overflowing rivers swept away entire buildings, including an iconic hotel.

Thousands whose homes were swept away now live in tents, miles away from their inundated villages and towns, after being rescued by soldiers, local disaster workers and volunteers, authorities said.

In Baluchistan, Asadullah Nasir, a spokesperson at the provincial disaster management authority said all 34 districts of the province were badly affected due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding. He said road networks were destroyed and bridges washed away and relief is possible only with helicopters, which are not often able to operate because of bad weather.

Monsoon rains were expected to continue this week, mainly in the south and southwest.

With Inputs from Agencies