Melting glaciers, global warming the reason for flash floods in Pakistan, says senior journalist

The Pakistani army's presence on the Siachen glacier is creating a problem for the other glaciers, which are starting to melt very fast, said Hamid Pir, a senior Pakistani journalist and columnist at The Washington Post, against the backdrop of the catastrophic floods that have devastated the country.

Pir told CNBC-TV18 that in July, he had written a column for the Post warning that climate change was a bigger threat than terrorism to Pakistan. "I had written that the Indian and Pakistan armies are deployed on the Siachen glacier. Most of the glaciers on the Pakistani side.. I don't know about the Indian side... but the presence of the army on the Siachen glaciers is creating problems for the other glaciers. And I had warned that the glaciers are starting to melt very fast," said Pir, adding that this as well as global warming were reasons for the ongoing floods.

He said, as a result, over 30 lakes in north Pakistan "exploded" because they were overflowing with the melting water, causing the beginning of the destruction. "The water then came into the Indus river and other rivers and the rain also started a month ago. That is why more than half of Pakistan is under water. It is a big loss for the Pakistani economy," he said.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national emergency due to widespread floods caused by incessant rains. The country's climate minister Sherry Rehman said that one-third of the country is submerged under water and so far, over 1,000 people have lost their lives and more than 33 million have been impacted by the floods. This is 15 percent of the nation's population.

Dreadful visuals show overflooding rivers and several provinces submerged underwater.

Pir, who is covering the flash floods in Pakistan, has been travelling to the affected areas for the last week. He started from the north and then went to Sind, which he said is the most affected area. "Around 80 percent of the province is under water," he said. He is now in southern Punjab, where he says two districts are completely destroyed. "A big part of the Balochistan province, which is on the border of Sind and south Punjab, is also affected. More than half of Pakistan is under water," he said.

The WHO made a flash appeal of 160 million dollars. The aid would be used to help 5.2 million affected people with food, water, sanitation protection and medical support. Countries like Pakistan contribute negligible amount to global warming and yet face the disastrous impact of climate change.