Pakistan is preparing for its next hassle — to elect a new prime minister amid the prevailing economic crisis in the country. Shehbaz Sharif, the current Pakistan prime minister, confirmed in a meeting last week that he will dissolve the National Assembly on August 9 . With this, all eyes are now set on the political developments in India's neighbouring country — which recently saw the arrest of one of its popular politicians and former PM Imran Khan

Wondering what to expect in the upcoming Pakistan elections? Here's everything you need to know about:

1. What is Pakistan's National Assembly and its composition?

The Parliament of Pakistan consists of President and the two Houses - National Assembly and the Senate. The National Assembly is the lower house of Parliament, while the Senate is the upper house.

The National Assembly has an edge over the Senate by legislating exclusively on money matters. With the exception of money Bills, however, both Houses work together to carry out the basic work of the Parliament, which is law-making, as per the information displayed on the website of the 'National Assembly of Pakistan'.

The total number of National Assembly seats was reduced from 342 to 336 after the 25th constitutional amendment in May 2018. These include:

Balochistan province: 20 members

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 55 members

Punjab: 173 members

Sindh: 74 members

Federal Capital: 3 members

Unless dissolved sooner, the National Assembly continues for a term of five years.

3. When does the tenure of the current National Assembly end?

The current tenure of the National Assembly is set to conclude on August 12, 2023. However, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif reportedly told his coalition partners that a formal request to dissolve the National Assembly would be initiated three days before this date — on August 9.

4. Why did Shehbaz Sharif want to dissolve National Assembly three days early?

Early dissolution means 90 days for the next elections — 30 days more than what has been proposed if the elections are held upon the completion of the tenure.

Now, speculations are rife that the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government wants to delay the general elections, which were supposed to be held in October this year (if the assembly completes its tenure on August 12).

5. So, is the Pakistan govt planning for delayed elections?

Again, speculations that federal and provincial elections may be delayed until next year emerged after Sharif said last week that the elections must be based on new census data.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent reports cited Pakistan Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar saying that it could take about four months to complete the process of the census and draw new constituency boundaries — which could further push back the polling day by months.

6. Why Shehbaz Sharif wants to delay polls?

Besides, the Diplomat reported earlier that the ruling coalition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), fear defeat in the elections.

Meanwhile, the opposition party led by former premier Imran Khan said the ruling coalition of Shehbaz Sharif is seeking to avoid facing an election as Khan's popularity grows. Khan, though no longer the PM, enjoys massive popularity in Pakistan — sparking speculations about the split in the Pakistan Army.

7. Who are the possible Pakistan PM contender and caretaker PM contenders?

a) Nawaz Sharif: Nawaz Sharif: Shahbaz Sharif had said earlier that his elder brother and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will become Pakistan’s next leader if their party PML-N wins the election.

b. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

c. Independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani

d. Ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh

e. Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Fawad Hasan Fawad

f. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood

Imran Khan was one of the top contenders for the prime minister's post. However, with his arrest, he might not be able to contest the elections.

8. What are the challenges before the next Pakistan prime minister?

The major challenge before the next Pakistan government is tackling the economic crisis . A change in government might also lead to changes in certain policy arrangements, which could further impact the economic situation in the country.

Security challenges are another hurdle before the next government. The recent suicide attack in Pakistan after a pace of terror attacks in parts of the country raised concerns over the security in the country.

9. What's the process to dissolve the National Assembly?

The prime minister will send a notification to Pakistan President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly. As per the Constitution, the assembly will stand dissolved as soon as the president signs the notification.

In case, for any reason, the president does not sign the notification, the assembly will be automatically dissolved after 48 hours of receiving the prime minister’s notification, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. This would give the government enough time to achieve its target of premature dissolution.

10. What's next after the dissolution of the assembly?

Step 1: General Elections to be announced

a) In case the National Assembly completes its tenure, the general elections must be held within 60 days.

b) When the assembly pre-maturely dissolves, the elections must be held within 90 days.

Step 2: The new elections will be held under a caretaker prime minister. Until the appointment of the caretaker premier, the incumbent prime minister will continue to serve.

a) Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the country's Opposition must agree on a name to jointly pick the caretaker premier.

b) If the two sides don't agree on a name, the matter will go to a parliamentary committee

c) If the parliamentary committee also cannot reach a consensus, the Election Commission of Pakistan will step in to make a decision

d) If all fail, then Pakistan's Supreme Court will appoint the caretaker prime minister

The dates for the polling for the Pakistan general elections are yet to be declared. Meanwhile, the anticipation persists over the next step to be taken by Pakistan government in the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies)