Pakistan education commission bans Holi in universities after celebration video goes viral

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued a notice banning the celebration of Holi in any of the university campuses across the country. All university campuses in Pakistan have been asked to distance themselves from engaging or playing ‘Hindu festival of Holi’ to adhere "sociocultural values."
The notice comes after Quaid-i-Azam University, a state-funded university in Islamabad celebrated Holi on the campus on June 12 where the event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organization of the university. After the celebration, the official social media handle of the university took to social media and posted videos and images of students playing the festival. The event, touted as the “biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” drew both praise and criticism.
Pakistan’s HEC in its notice issued on Tuesday said that such activities portray a complete disconnect from country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity.
"While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm," it said.
The Commission further expressed concern and noted that the widely reported and publicized Holi celebrations had adversely impacted the country's image.
“Unfortunately it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and erosion of country’s Islamic identity. Higher Educational Institutes (HEI) are inter alia responsible for dissemination of knowledge and also espouses the cultural and moral values as laid down by our religion,” the notice reads further.
