CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPakistan education commission bans Holi in universities after celebration video goes viral

Pakistan education commission bans Holi in universities after celebration video goes viral

Pakistan education commission bans Holi in universities after celebration video goes viral
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Jun 21, 2023 3:15:58 PM IST (Published)

Pakistan’s HEC in its notice issued on Tuesday said that such activities portray a complete disconnect from country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity.

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued a notice banning the celebration of Holi in any of the university campuses across the country. All university campuses in Pakistan have been asked to distance themselves from engaging or playing ‘Hindu festival of Holi’ to adhere "sociocultural values."

The notice comes after Quaid-i-Azam University, a state-funded university in Islamabad celebrated Holi on the campus on June 12 where the event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organization of the university. After the celebration, the official social media handle of the university took to social media and posted videos and images of students playing the festival. The event, touted as the “biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” drew both praise and criticism.
Also read: Diwali declared as national holiday in Pennsylvania: A look at other US states who celebrate the festive day
Pakistan’s HEC in its notice issued on Tuesday said that such activities portray a complete disconnect from country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X