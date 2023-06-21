Pakistan education commission bans Holi in universities after celebration video goes viral

Pakistan’s HEC in its notice issued on Tuesday said that such activities portray a complete disconnect from country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity.

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued a notice banning the celebration of Holi in any of the university campuses across the country. All university campuses in Pakistan have been asked to distance themselves from engaging or playing ‘Hindu festival of Holi’ to adhere "sociocultural values."

The notice comes after Quaid-i-Azam University, a state-funded university in Islamabad celebrated Holi on the campus on June 12 where the event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organization of the university. After the celebration, the official social media handle of the university took to social media and posted videos and images of students playing the festival. The event, touted as the “biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” drew both praise and criticism.

