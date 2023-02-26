Explained | Pakistan halts salaries of ministers even as Uzbekistan comes to its rescue after China and Iran

In a slight relief to the country, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which fell to a critically low level of $2.9 billion a few weeks ago, have now risen closer to $4 billion.
Amid worsening economic conditions, Pakistan's federal government has instructed the accountant general to halt the clearing of bills, including salaries for federal ministries and connected departments till further notice.
Recommended ArticlesView All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly
Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
As per a report by News International, clearance of the outstanding bills of several departments were stalled after the Ministry of Finance order to stop clearing of all bills. However, the report suggested that the salaries and pensions of defence-related institutions had already been cleared for next month.
Pakistan's Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said it might be untrue but promised to get back after confirmation. Dar, in a meeting on February 22, said "the government was steering the economy towards stability and growth".
In a slight relief to the country, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which fell to a critically low level of $2.9 billion a few weeks ago, have now risen closer to $4 billion.
Pakistan Receives 'Lifeline'
Pakistan has inked a $1 billion deal to increase bilateral trade with Uzbekistan.
"The 8th meeting of Pak-Uzbek Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Tashkent today. Both countries signed a one-billion-dollar trade agreement to encourage exchange of goods and services," Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan.
This comes after Pakistan received a deposit of $700 million from the China Development Bank. Dar announced the news on Twitter and referred to the deposit as a "lifeline" for Pakistan. "AlhamdoLilah! Funds $700 million
Measures to Cut Expenses
Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced cutting back allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers as part of a drive to save 200 billion rupees ($766 million) per year.
Some of the measures announced required Cabinet members and government officials to pay their own utility bills such as telephone, electricity, water and gas and return all luxury vehicles to be auctioned. Also, a ban has been imposed on staying in five-star hotels during foreign.
There's also a strict ban on the purchase of luxury items including cars until June 2024, reduction in the number of foreign missions and offices, opening of government offices at 7.30 am in summer to conserve gas and electricity among others.
One-dish policy at government functions, only tea and biscuits shall be provided at tea time, and no security vehicles will be given to government officials.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!