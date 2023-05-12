The sharp moves in Pakistani rupee and drop in foreign reserves were seen amid the dramatic arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI party chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) recovered sharply on Friday after falling to a record low of PKR 300 a day earlier. Pakistani media outlet GeoTV reported that the PKR showed recovery amid an "improved political situation and a decrease in demand from the importers". The local currency gained PKR 13.68 per US dollar to trade at 285.25 in the interbank market, after falling to PKR 300 in the last trading session, the report said.

Why the Pakistan rupee showed recovery

This is because of two reasons. First, market sources said, it was because of the decrease in demand of importers as oil payments were released a day earlier. Second, Pakistan's Supreme Court declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s arrest "illegal".

Tahir Abbas, Arif Habib Limited's Head of Research, was quoted as saying: "Less demand coupled with an improved political situation has led to this sharp recovery."