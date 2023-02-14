Pakistan economic crisis: Prices of daily-use items have been soaring exponentially in Pakistan as the country continues to reel under a deep economic crisis. Meanwhile, Pakistan authorities have informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the federal cabinet will approve different tax proposals to fetch an additional revenue of PKR 170 billion, reports quoted sources as saying.

Citizens of cash-trapped Pakistan are buying milk at Rs 210 and chicken meat at Rs 700-780 a kg, reported local media, Dawn, on Monday. Prices of daily-use items have been soaring exponentially in Pakistan as the country continues to reel under a deep economic crisis.

Here's a look at the rates of some products in Pakistan's Karachi:

> Natural gas prices in the range of 16 percent to 112.32 percent were raised with retrospective effect from January 1 for six months. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Pakistan cabinet increased natural gas prices "in a bid to raise an additional PKR 310 billion... to secure early disbursement of $1.2 billion tranche ".

> Prices of petrol may witness a surge of PKR 20 per litre from February 16, Geo TV reported, citing The News. Sources were quoted as saying that if the exchange rate was adjusted, diesel prices could go up in the next review.

Meanwhile, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to be hiked from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per litre. The next petrol price review due on February 15.

> Loose milk prices hiked to PKR 210 from PKR 190 per litre by some shopkeepers.

> Live broiler chicken prices increased by PKR 30-40 per kg in the last two days, pushing the cost to PKR 480-500 per kilogram.

> Chicken meat is now being sold at PKR 700-780 per kg

> Boneless meat price hit a new high of PKR 1,000-1,100 per kg. The prices increased PKR 150-200 per kg in the past few days.

> Meat with bones is selling at PKR 800-850 per kg.

While milk retailers blamed wholesalers for the price rise, poultry dealers said soaring rates of the meet were due to a shortage of soya bean feed.

According to the Dawn report, Karachi Milk Retailers Association media coordinator Waheed Gaddi warned that if the wholesalers don’t revert the price hike, then retailers will be forced to sell milk at PKR 220.

Meanwhile, report said the 50 kg poultry feed bag is now tagged at PKR 7,200 - up by PKR 600 in the last month, the report said, adding that the price of the poultry feed being made without soya bean is going up.

Pakistan to okay PKR 170 billion tax measures today

According to sources, Pakistan authorities informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the federal cabinet will approve different tax proposals to fetch an additional revenue of PKR 170 billion through a presidential ordinance on Tuesday. The statement comes as Pakistan continues to make last-ditch efforts for the early release of the IMF

The IMF report suggested the Pakistan government to adopt "the path of permanent taxation measures by abandoning the path of one-offs".

Contrary to what was decided before, the government's proposal to impose flood levy on imports was dropped - "owing to stiff resistance from the IMF and proposed jacking up the general sales tax (GST) rate by 1 percent, raising it from the standard rate of 17 to 18 percent", Geo TV reported.

"With the imposition of taxes worth PKR 450 to PKR 500 billion on annual basis, the government can raise additional revenues of Rs170 billion in the remaining period of the current fiscal till June 30, 2023,” said the sources were quoted as saying.

The report further said that Pakistan and the IMF are likely to sign the service-level agreement by this week's end.