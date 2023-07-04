CNBC TV18
IMF deal likely not enough for Pakistan to repay $25-bn debt — what other options does it have

Read Time5 Min Read
By Akriti Anand  Jul 4, 2023 8:15:30 PM IST (Published)

Pakistan economic crisis | Moody's said it estimates that around $25 billion worth of repayments (principal and interest) fall due in the current fiscal year. Pakistan's fiscal year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30. Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee perked up against the dollar today.

Two leading global rating agencies — Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings — warned that the risks pertaining to Pakistan's financial stability might linger as the cash-strapped country stares at a $25-billion debt repayment in the current fiscal year.

These agencies believe that the short-term financial package (and stand-by arrangement) worth $3 billion that Pakistan received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) won't be sufficient for the country to solve its problems.


In a press release on Tuesday, July 4, Moody's said it estimates that around $25 billion worth of repayments (principal and interest) are due in the current fiscal year. Pakistan's fiscal year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30.

X