That Pakistan-International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal reportedly hit a snag as the "two sides remained short of concluding external financing estimates and precise domestic fiscal measures", the Dawn reported on Thurday.

Pakistan has been reeling from a crippling economic crisis with high inflation rates hitting a record high, foreign reserves declining rapidly and fiscal deficit touching an "unprecedented Rs 1.7 trillion". An IMF deal is believed to be the only significant way out for the cash-strapped country.

According to the Dawn report, the Pakistan government's talks with the IMF to secure a bailout package to avert a looming sovereign default might have hit a deadlock.

A senior government official was quoted by the Dawn as saying that the government has not received the draft Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) by the IMF yet. It should have been shared "at least a day before the scheduled conclusion of talks on February 9 (Thursday)".

The report says that a clear roadmap on external financing and domestic budgetary steps, along with substantial energy cost adjustments, should have led to sharing of a draft.

"As of Wednesday night, we have not received the draft MEFP... (IMF’s) reservations on final plan of action, both in terms of fiscal measures and external funding sources, were still there," the official was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Geo TV reported that Pakistan is likely to receive the fiscal and economic policies draft from the IMF on Thursday.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during Imran Khan's government in 2019, which was increased to $7 billion last year.

What the Pakistan government says

In a written statement, Pakistan's finance ministry said the talks with the IMF continued on Wednesday and “focused on the fiscal table, financing, etc. There is a broad consensus on the reform actions and measures”.

It said the mission chief also called on the finance minister and briefed him about the talks. "The mission is working on putting it all together and will finalise the MEFP," said the finance secretary, who declined to comment on whether the scheduled talks would be extended to achieve a staff-level agreement.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha said, "We are very close to the finalisation." She added that the MEFP would be handed over to Pakistan by the IMF once all issues are finally settled.

A lot of things had been settled and they required clarity on some of them that the government team was trying to address, Pasha was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Pakistan-IMF deal

Pakistan had secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year. This is the IMF's ninth review of its Extended Fund Facility, which is meant to help countries facing a balance-of-payment crisis.

The programme's ninth review is currently pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $1.18 billion.

Sources were quoted by PTI as saying that the IMF had agreed to relax the fiscal plan to the extent of about Rs 500 billion spending on flood recovery, leaving about Rs 600 billion worth of deficit in the primary balance to be met through expenditure cuts and additional taxation measures.

However, the IMF was still not confident about external financing commitments, particularly from friendly countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China — besides some other multilateral funding.

IMF's 'tough' conditions

The IMF wanted to see the implementation of an increase in electricity and gas rates given the legacy of unfulfilled commitments. The government has agreed to the required power tariff adjustment to cover about Rs 950 billion gap for the current fiscal year, but had yet to work out precise burdens for various categories and cross-subsidies to protect consumers and the extent of consumption under this category.

Informed sources said the visiting IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, also had a virtual session with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, besides a face-to-face engagement with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The mission was assured of complete implementation of outstanding measures, including an increase in electricity tariff of about Rs 7.65 per unit in average base tariff, coupled with quarterly adjustments beginning with over Rs3 per unit and then scaling down.

The IMF mission is reported to have cleared gas tariff adjustment that should cover at least the flow of circular debt in the first go. That would mean about Rs100 per unit average increase in gas rates as determined by the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Pasha said the government was trying its best to insulate the common man from the further burden of taxation or electricity tariff that would be transferred to the people who had the capacity to pay and to keep the impact for common people at a minimal if it is unavoidable.

She said the approval had been secured from the prime minister for upcoming decisions required under the fund programme because the fund agreement was Pakistan’s unavoidable necessity. She said the talks with the visiting mission were now heading towards a conclusion, the newspaper said.

