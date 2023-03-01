Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Foresighting the crisis, Pakistan had put its state-owned oil refineries on sale and placed its embassy property in the United States for auction to build back its economy.

The net foreign assets with Pakistan dropped by nearly PKR 182 billion in a month — from PKR 1.37 trillion in December 2022 to PKR 1.19 trillion in January 2022, according to the Central Bank Survey data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (one PKR equals 0.32 Indian rupee). This, even as Pakistan has already resorted to selling government properties to other countries in a bid to raise money to recover from losses it has endured over the years.

Financial year Net foreign assets 2019 (July-June) PKR 653.32 billion 2020 (Dec) PKR 786.78 billion 2021 (Jan) PRK 786.93 billion 2021 (Dec) PKR 1.37 trillion 2022 (Jan) PKR 1.19 trillion

Some of Pakistan's assets on sale

Foresighting the crisis, Pakistan put its state-owned oil refineries on sale. It also placed its embassy property in the United States up for auction.

According to reports in December last year, Pakistan decided to sell its building in Washington that "housed the nation's defence department from the middle of the 1950s to the beginning of the 2000s".

An Indian realtor was among the top bidders of the building. According to a Dawn report in December last year, the highest bidder was a Jewish group at almost $6.8 million, while Indian realtor with a bid of about $5 million was on the second spot. This was followed by a bid of about $4 million from a Pakistani realtor.

In 2017, Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port was put on lease to a state-run Chinese company for 40 years.

Pakistan also decided to hire a firm for giving Roosevelt Hotel in New York on a lease, the Express Tribune reported last year. Located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 45th Street of New York's Manhattan, The Roosevelt Hotel is owned by the Government of Pakistan through PIA Investments Limited, ANI reported earlier.

According to Pakistani media outlets in January this year, the government decided to sell two LNG-fired plants to Qatar in a $1.5 billion deal "to avoid a looming sovereign default".

In June last year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offered to buy Pakistan’s minority shares in publicly-listed government-owned companies at a negotiated price along with a seat on each of the firm’s boards.

Following this, in July 2022, cash-strapped Pakistan's Cabinet approved the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Ordinance 2022 to bypass all procedures and abolished regulatory checks for the emergency sale of state assets to foreign countries, The Express Tribune had reported.

The decision was taken to sell stakes of oil and gas companies and government-owned power plants to the UAE to raise $2 billion to $2.5 billion.

Not the first time selling embassies

Pakistan's former ambassador to Indonesia had allegedly sold the embassy building in Indonesia’s Jakarta at "a throwaway price" while serving there during 2001-2002, an Economic Times report in 2020 said.

"Sharifs have sold other embassy buildings in Saudi Arabia and Europe too," claimed Nosheen Saeed, whose Twitter profile describes her as "former member of the Parliament".

Shehbaz Sharif Vs Imran Khan over the ordinance

To sell government assets Pakistan passed an ordinance last year, triggering a war of words between Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan. Both have been accusing each other of the current economic crisis.

After the Cabinet approved the ordinance, Khan questioned the credibility of the government for the sale of national assets. He accuse the government of " plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years " and also held them responsible for the "present economic meltdown."

Following Khan's remarks, Shehbaz said in a tweet that "Imran Niazi suffers from memory loss and needs a few reminders". He went on to accuse Khan of "deeply hurting" the global prestige and standing of the country and its relations with friendly countries.