Pakistan doesn't know how to handle Frankenstein they created in form of TTP, experts on the economic crisis

"Jihadist terrorism has blocked foreign direct investment. An unrealistic dependence on China has resulted in huge external debt," according to Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistan ambassador to the US and Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute.

Pakistan is facing one of its biggest economic crises in history as an aftermath of rising unemployment, inflation, and poverty, endangering the rights of millions of people to food, health care, and a decent wage. Global strategic experts suggest that Pakistan's friends in the Islamic world now recognise that the country has to set its house in order and not support radical Islamic groups to operate from its territory.

Haqqani added that poor relations with its neighbours, Afghanistan and India, have limited trade prospects.

Last week, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had warned of a "tough time" due to the government's inability to meet the requirements established by the IMF for the next installment of the nation's bailout package.

The country had been under economic pressure with the currency dropping to a historic low of 275 against the US dollar, inflation rising to over 27 percent and foreign exchange reserves dropping to the lowest level since 1998 at around $3 billion. A series of terror attacks aggravated the problem.

Pakistan government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock USD 1.1 billion funds has been in limbo for months due to stalling negotiations.

As per experts, Pakistan economy's aid-driven nature should be looked at and that the country must look at avenues for revenue generation.

PTI quoted former Indian Army chief Gen (retd) JJ Singh, "The situation is slowly spiralling out of control and we do not know who is actually calling the shots in Pakistan. The deep state in Pakistan is also shaken up and they do not know how to handle or control the frankenstein they created in the form of TTP."

"Where precisely the blame lies is difficult to establish because the current government blames the precarious economic situation to be the fault of the previous government, headed by former prime minister Imran Khan," said Dr Farzana Shaikh, Associate Fellow of Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House, London.

"But I think it is also fair to say that the economic turmoil has been made much worse by the fact that the current government simply did not have a coherent policy in place to address what it knew would develop into an economic crisis," Shaikh added.