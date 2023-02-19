Pakistan economic crisis | Suzuki, GSK among other big firms halt operations as raw material, demand dwindle

Caught up in a vicious circle of debt, Pakistan has been spiralling deep into an economic crisis — reviving recent memories of Sri Lanka's financial-cum-political crisis. With the Pakistani rupee falling to a record low and fuel prices shooting up, Pakistan has been struggling to fulfill the basic demands of its citizens, reports claim.

In the past few months, a number of Pakistan's largest companies have halted operations due to raw materials shortages and currency shortages, compounding the troubles of the country's struggling economy.

According to a report by Bloomberg the local unit of Suzuki Motor Corp. extended the shutdown of its manufacturing plant to Feb. 2. The company said in a regulatory filing that the reason for the shutdown was constant shortage of parts.

The tyre and tube manufacturer Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company closed its facility on February 13 due to "immense barriers towards importing raw materials and receiving clearance of consignments from commercial banks.”

These are only two of a number of publicly traded enterprises, including producers of fertilisers, steel, and textiles, who have closed their plants permanently or suspended production due to a lack of inventory, cash, or even a decline in demand.

Due to its $3.19 billion in foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan is unable to pay for imports, which leaves thousands of containers of supplies on its ports, halts production, and put jobs at risk. Several things are becoming out of the grasp of the general public due to an inflation that is also at its fastest rate in nearly fifty years.

“These closures will impact the economic growth as well as increase unemployment levels in the country,” according to Tahir Abbas, head of research and investment at Arif Habib Limited, who said he’s never seen such extent of shutdowns among listed companies told Bloomberg.

According to data by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association the closure of major car company units has taken a toll on Pakistan’s car sales which fell 65 percent to the lowest in almost three years in January 2023 as compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Earlier i n December last year Indus Motor Company, the maker of Toyota vehicles, announced to shut down its manufacturing plant for 10 days due to the import ban as reported by ARY News.

Among those that have also shut or slowed operations are as per various media reports are GSK Plc’s Pakistan unit, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, Nishat Chunian Limited, Amreli Steels Limited, Millat Tractors Limited and Diamond Industries Limited.

In January there were news reports that major multinational companies have shut down their mobile manufacturing units in Pakistan due to shortage of dollars.

Lahore Traders Rights President Sardar Azhar Sultan told a local news channel City42 TV that due to the shortage of dollars, mobile phone companies are facing difficulties in sending capital to their head offices abroad.

Further over three dozen pharmaceutical companies have notified Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority that they will halt production due to unavailability of raw materials, and have requested an increase in price, as reported by ANI.

Also read: Pakistan is already bankrupt as per its defence minister Khawaja Asif

Caught up in a vicious circle of debt, Pakistan has been spiralling deep into an economic crisis — reviving recent memories of Sri Lanka's financial-cum-political crisis. With the Pakistani rupee falling to a record low and fuel prices shooting up, Pakistan has been struggling to fulfill the basic demands of its citizens, reports claim.

Pakistan's economy has been unstable for a long. The difference today is that it is now on the brink of collapse. "Over the past two decades, Pakistan has achieved significant poverty reduction, but human development outcomes have lagged, while economic growth has remained volatile and slow," the World Bank said in its report released in October last year.