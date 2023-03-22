Pakistani TV journalist keeps calm amid strong tremors, continues with live show | Caught on Camera

At least 11 people died following the earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan, a report said on Wednesday.

As strong earthquake tremors swept across Pakistan late Tuesday, a TV journalist continued with his live bulletin even as cameras and objects around him shook rigorously. A video of the same has gone viral.

One Twitter user shared the video, captioning it: "Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake."

Watch the video here:

A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake. #Peshawar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7h3FOxBvtF — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) March 21, 2023

At least 11 people died following the earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan , according to the Associated Press (AP). Over 100 people were injured and several had collapsed due to the shock in parts of Pakistan, the report said.

"Over 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a state of shock," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services was quoted by The Associated Press as saying. Besides, cracks were also reported on some buildings.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in India where the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.6 on the Richter scale. However, several videos shared on the social platform show panic-stricken people moving outside their houses when the incident happened.