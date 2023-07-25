Pakistan curbs entry of Chinese nationals in Gilgit-Baltistan

Confirming the news, DC Syed Shehryar Sherazi said, “The move is for the security of Chinese citizens.” He further said that if any Chinese citizen wants to visit these areas, he/she will have to send a prior request for the NOC to the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan has issued a notification stating that Chinese citizens are restricted from entering the Gilgit-Baltistan region and they will now require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a visit.

Confirming it, DC Syed Shehryar Sherazi said, “The move is for the security of Chinese citizens.”

He further said that if any Chinese citizen wants to visit these areas, he/she will have to send a prior request for the NOC to the Interior Ministry.

In March 2019, the Interior Ministry issued a notification which said: “Free movement of foreigners shall be allowed in Open Cantonments except prohibited and restricted areas with visible signboards. The border crossings will be open and non-restricted."

Additionally, the notification stated that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (POK as per India), Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral shall be non-restricted/non-prohibited except:

> Pak-China border (10 miles)

> Pak-Afghan border (10 miles)

> AJK, along Line of Control (5 miles)

> GB, along LoC (5 miles)

> Siachen, along Line of Actual Contact (10 miles)

What happened in February?

The Pakistan Punjab province home department had directed Chinese citizens living in the province and working with private companies to hire private security companies for their security, the Dawn said in a report.

The province’s home department and police had reviewed the security of the Chinese nationals working on government and private projects in the province.

This came despite the Punjab province government setting up a Special Protection Unit (SPU) in 2014 for the security of foreigners who are involved in Pakistan government-sponsored projects.

Deputy Inspector General of Police of the SPU Agha Yousuf had said that as there was an increase in terror attacks in Pakistan, security for Chinese officials in Pakistan government projects had been beefed up.

PAK-CHINA EQUATION

Meanwhile, China last week agreed to reschedule the over USD 2 billion debt in Pakistan for a period of two years, providing a major relief to the cash-starved government, which is in the process of rebuilding foreign exchange reserves through fresh loans.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last Thursday, approved the revised terms of the agreement reached between Islamabad and Beijing, according to senior Pakistani officials, the Express Tribune had reported.