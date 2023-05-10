Pakistani court indicts former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana corruption case

The 70-year-old former cricketer has been in the dock for taking gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. He had received those gifts as a head of the state.

In fresh trouble for the former Prime Minister and PTI party chief Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The 70-year-old former cricketer has been in the dock for taking gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. He had received those gifts as a head of the state from his foreign counterparts.

After failing to present himself in several hearings, Khan was present in the District and Sessions Court where Judge Humayun Dilawar conducted the hearing. The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Toshakhana case was filed against him after the Election Commission of Pakistan declared in its findings that Khan failed to declare the funds received after selling those gifts.

Toshakhana was established in 1974 and lies exclusively under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division. It is tasked with storing precious gifts received by Pakistani government officials heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

This new trouble mounts on Imran Khan Hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest by Pakistani Rangers as 'legal' in Al-Qadir Trust Case.