L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
Pakistani court indicts former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana corruption case

Pakistani court indicts former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana corruption case

By Sangam Singh  May 10, 2023 5:20:35 PM IST (Updated)

In fresh trouble for the former Prime Minister and PTI party chief Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The 70-year-old former cricketer has been in the dock for taking gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. He had received those gifts as a head of the state from his foreign counterparts.
After failing to present himself in several hearings, Khan was present in the District and Sessions Court where Judge Humayun Dilawar conducted the hearing. The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
