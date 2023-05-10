Pakistani court indicts former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana corruption case

The 70-year-old former cricketer has been in the dock for taking gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. He had received those gifts as a head of the state.

In fresh trouble for the former Prime Minister and PTI party chief Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case.

