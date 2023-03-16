Pakistan court asks Imran Khan to surrender, assures him of protection from arrest

Khan has come under scrutiny for purchasing gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as Prime Minister at a discounted price from the state depository known as Toshakhana and subsequently selling them for a profit.

A judge in a Pakistani district court on Thursday said that he would stop attempts by the Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan, the former prime minister, in a corruption case if Khan surrendered himself before the court.

Additional District and Sessions Zafar Iqbal, made the announcement during a hearing regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) case seeking criminal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief for concealing details about Toshakhana gifts.

The judge had re-issued arrest warrants for Khan on February 28 and ordered the police to bring him to court by March 18. During the hearing, he suggested that Khan should surrender unconditionally before requesting any court favors.

Additionally, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has banned the PTI party from holding a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday. The decision comes in the wake of violent clashes between security personnel and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which have reportedly “tarnished the image of Pakistan across the world”.

Khan had declared plans to hold a public rally on March 19 at the Minar-e-Pakistan — a monument considered a symbol of the country and an emblem of Pakistan's post-colonial identity. The rally will be part of the party's ongoing campaign for the upcoming elections in the Punjab province.

During a hearing presided over by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC), it was stated that the current situation in the provincial capital has damaged Pakistan's global image. The judge directed that authorities must be notified at least 15 days before any rally or public gathering, so that adequate security measures can be put in place.

In addition to the order for prior notification, Justice Sheikh instructed the PTI leadership to hold a meeting with the Inspector General Police Punjab and the Additional Chief Secretary to address their concerns. These include the implementation of Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrant, the security plan for the rally, and the imposition of Section 144.

On Tuesday, Lahore's upscale Zaman Park area, which is home to Khan, became a battleground as his supporters clashed with police in an effort to prevent their leader's arrest in the Toshakhana case. Over 60 people were injured as a result of the pitched battles that erupted between the supporters and police.

In compliance with the Lahore High Court's order, police and other law enforcement agencies ceased their presence around Khan's residence on Wednesday, putting a halt to the clashes that had taken place.

Imran Khan, who was previously a cricketer and is now a politician, was removed from power in April of last year after losing a vote of no confidence. He has claimed that it was part of a US-led conspiracy aimed at him due to his independent foreign policy decisions regarding Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Following his removal from power, Khan has been advocating for early elections in order to oust what he refers to as an "imported government" led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif, on the other hand, has stated that elections will be held later this year once the parliament has completed its full five-year tenure.