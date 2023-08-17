Pakistan church vandalism: US concerned over incidents of religiously motivated violence | What we know so far

Churches vandalised in Pakistan: Over 100 people have been arrested for their involvement in riots targeting Christians, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

US State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel expressed concern over the targeted attacks on churches in response to the reported desecration of the Quran in Pakistan and said, "... we are always concerned of incidents of religiously motivated violence".

The US asserted that resorting to violence or the use of threats is never an acceptable form of expression. As per an ANI report, the spokesperson also urged Pakistani authorities to conduct an investigation into these allegations and support peaceful freedom of expression.

"Violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression, and we urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm for all of those involved," Patel was quoted by ANI as saying.

He added, "We are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan. We support peaceful freedom of expression and the right to freedom of religion and belief for everybody. And as we have previously said, we are always concerned of incidents of religiously motivated violence."

The US statement came after multiple churches were vandalised in the Jaranwala district of Pakistan's Faisalabad on Wednesday over the allegations of blasphemy.

Vandalism of churches in Pakistan

According to a PTI report, at least five churches were vandalised and ransacked by an angry mob in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday over allegations of desecration of Islam's holy book. The incident forced authorities to deploy paramilitary forces to protect the minority Christian community who were besieged.

"The incidents took place in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 kms from the provincial capital Lahore, after a Christian man and his sister allegedly desecrated the Quran and made objectionable comments," police said.

Over 100 people have been arrested for their involvement in riots targeting Christians, Geo News reported on Wednesday citing the Punjab interim government’s spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson said that the provincial government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Situation tense

The Pakistan Rangers were called in to control the situation and protect the Christians living in Chamra Mandi, Jaranwala. The situation in the area is currently very tense as the Christian community has reportedly been besieged by the mob, the PTI report said.

Imran Bhatti, the pastor of the Jaranwala, told Dawn.com that the mob had "torched" five churches in Jaranwala. They include the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and two churches at Shehroonwala located in the Isa Nagri area in the Jaranwala.

Several images circulating on social media showed people setting fire to furniture and smoke rising from the church buildings.

Jaranwala City Police Station official Asif Ali told PTI that Muhammad Afzal and four other Muslims of Chamra Mandi accused Raja Amir Masih and his sister Raki Masih of desecrating the Quran and making objectionable comments about the Prophet.

"Police booked both brother and sister under 295-C and 295-B of Pakistan Penal Code and constituted a police team for their arrest," he said and added the police had secured the house of the accused as a mob also surrounded it and pelted it with stones.

Under 295C, suspect(s) face the death penalty or life imprisonment for defiling the Prophet. Under section 295 B, whosoever desecrates a copy of the Quran or of an extract therefrom or uses it in any derogatory manner or for any unlawful purpose shall be punishable with imprisonment for life.

The Masih family had already fled, Ali said, adding that no FIR for the ransacking of churches has been registered yet.

'Christians have been tortured and harassed'

Meanwhile, President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said Christians were being tortured and harassed. Bishop Azad Marshall posted on X, "Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran”.

"We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom," he added.

Human Rights Focus, Pakistan President Naveed Walter said in July that the population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to 3 per cent from 23 per cent since its independence in 1947, news agency ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)