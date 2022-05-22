Pakistan-China look to strengthen ties as FM Bilawal Bhutto, Wang Yi hold talks in Guangzhou

Landed in Guangzhou 🇨🇳 on my first bilateral visit. Today also marks 71st anniversay of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.Looking forward to meeting Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi for in-depth discussions on Pakistan-China relations. https://t.co/4ZGENOCPsa— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 21, 2022
Congratulations! May 21 is the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. FM Bilawal will visit China from May 21. #Thisisdoublehappiness. pic.twitter.com/uzDtWHo640— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 21, 2022