Pakistan-born columnist Tarek Fatah passes away at 73

Fatah became well-known in Indian intellectual circles for his progressive views on Islam and terrorism.
Noted Pakistan-born columnist and author Tarek Fatah died in Canada on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer. This news is confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fatah on Twitter.
“Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," she tweeted.
Fatah was born in Pakistan in 1949 who later migrated to Canada in the early 1980s and worked as a journalist, television host, writer and columnist in several channels and newspapers.
Among the many books he authored, popular one's included ‘Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State’ and ‘The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Smitism’.
Fatah became well-known in Indian intellectual circles for his progressive views on Islam and terrorism.
First Published: Apr 24, 2023 6:46 PM IST
