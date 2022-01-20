Pakistan: Bombing in Lahore’s Anarkali bazar kills 2, wounds 26

A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazar in Pakistan's second-largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others, police and rescue officials said.

Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition. Officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack, he added.

According to witnesses, the blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city's famous Anarkali bazar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but it comes days after the Pakistani Taliban shot dead three officers in the capital, Islamabad, as well as the northwest region bordering Afghanistan