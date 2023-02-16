Pakistan train blast: Explosion hits Quetta-bound Jaffer Express, 1 dead and 9 injured

Pakistan: The explosion occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar, a report said.

A blast was reported on Jafar Express which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar in Pakistan on Thursday. At least one passengers died and nine others injured after the explosion, Dawn reported. Those injured were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), an official was quoted as saying.

A railway official confirmed that the blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from a railway station in Chichawatni , a district in the eastern Punjab province. The train was coming from Peshawar, media reports said.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained, Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad. However, Multan Deputy Superintendent Hammad Hasan said different versions of statements from investigator and passengers were being circulated. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"As per the statements of the eyewitnesses, the blast occurred inside the washroom area after the train left the Mian Channu station," officials told reporters in Pakistan.

Earlier, Dawn quoted Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali as saying that the explosion occurred after a cylinder blew up inside bogie number four of the train. "A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded," he said. This information was later removed from the report.

Police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site of the blast soon after receiving the information.

This was the second incident in a month that the blast was reported on Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. A month ago, a blast on Jaffar Express had injured at least eight passengers, according to the Express Tribune.

For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists who want autonomy or independence. They often target passenger trains and security forces in Baluchistan.