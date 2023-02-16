Pakistan: Blast hits Quetta-bound Jaffer Express, 2 dead and 4 injured, says report

Pakistan: The explosion occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar, a report said.
A blast was reported on Jafar Express which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar in Pakistan on Thursday. At least two passengers were killed and fours others injured after the explosion, Pakistan's ARY News report while quoting sources.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases
Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality
Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'
Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
A railway official confirmed that the blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar, media reports said.
Dawn quoted Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali as saying that the explosion occurred after a cylinder blew up inside bogie number four of the train. "A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded," he said.
Police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site of the blast soon after receiving the information.
This was the second incident in a month that the blast was reported on Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. A month ago, a blast on Jaffar Express had injured at least eight passengers, according to the Express Tribune.
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!