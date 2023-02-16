Pakistan: Blast hits Quetta-bound Jaffer Express, 2 dead and 4 injured, says report

Pakistan: The explosion occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar, a report said.

A blast was reported on Jafar Express which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar in Pakistan on Thursday. At least two passengers were killed and fours others injured after the explosion, Pakistan's ARY News report while quoting sources.

A railway official confirmed that the blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar, media reports said.

Dawn quoted Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali as saying that the explosion occurred after a cylinder blew up inside bogie number four of the train. "A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded," he said.

Police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site of the blast soon after receiving the information.

This was the second incident in a month that the blast was reported on Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. A month ago, a blast on Jaffar Express had injured at least eight passengers, according to the Express Tribune.