Pakistan: Balochistan High Court suspends arrest warrant for Imran Khan for two weeks

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has suspended an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for two weeks. The warrant had been issued by a local court in Quetta in connection with a case against Khan.

The suspension was granted in response to a plea filed by Iqbal Shah of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ISF), who argued that the offence had not been committed in the jurisdiction of the Bijli Police Station where the case was registered.

Khan, who has been facing dozens of cases, stated last week that so far at least 76 cases have been registered against him.

The BHC has also summoned the Balochistan police chief, SP legal, and the station house officer of the Bijli Police Station. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

The Quetta police had arrived in Lahore, Pakistan , to arrest the PTI chairman as per the court order. A team of five members led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Nadeem, had been dispatched to Lahore.

ALSO READ | Pakistan stares at political crisis while on the brink of bankruptcy

The team included Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Sattar, a sub-inspector, and two other officers.

A local court in Quetta had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in connection with a case registered against him under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA).

The judicial magistrate had directed the authorities to present the former prime minister in court.

The case against Khan stemmed from comments he made against state institutions and their officers during a speech on Sunday. The complainant, Abdul Khalil Kakar, had registered the complaint at the Bijli Road Police Station against the PTI chief.

The FIR included Sections 153A, 124A, and 505 of the PPC and Section 20 of PECA.

Kakar had alleged that the PTI chief’s statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order.

ALSO READ | Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

In his speech on Sunday, the PTI chief had criticised the “state institutions” after a team of Islamabad police had arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The deposed prime minister had vented his rage while addressing party workers and supporters at Zaman Park residence in Lahore who participated in the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (voluntary arrest movement).

The police raid had unfolded after a court in Islamabad had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Khan had been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.