Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa to get another extension? A look at his possible successors

By CNBCTV18.com

Speculations are rife that Pakistan Army Chief General Javed Bajwa might get another service extension by the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government. If granted, it would be Bajwa's second extension as the army chief.

General Javed Bajwa was appointed as the Pakistan Army chief in 2016. He was given a three-year extension on November 29, 2019. He is now set to retire on November 29 this year. If he retires, who is next in line to become Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS)?

Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza:

A frontrunner, he hails from the Sindh Regiment. He is currently serving as a commander for Rawalpindi Corps. He was part of the team which supervised the military operation against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants in North Waziristan.

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas: According to Wion, he has the most experience in Indian affairs. He is from the Baloch regiment. He's currently serving as the Chief of General Staff (CGS). He replaced Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed: Also, a member of the Baloch regiment, he has served as director general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and is currently posted as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Amir: He is a member of the Artillery Regiment and currently in charge of the XXX corps in Gujranwala, reports said.

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood Raja: He is serving as the 35th president of the National Defence University.

Lieutenant General Asim Munir: He is serving as a Quartermaster general in the Pakistan Army. He was appointed as the 23rd Director-General of the ISI in 2018. He was replaced by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.