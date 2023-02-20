Pakistan Taliban attack on Karachi Police HQ: Toll rises to 5, what we know so far

The banned militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, took responsibility for the attack in a message sent to journalists. The Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and Sindh Police on Friday engaged in the attack and all three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group were killed.

The death toll in the attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) by the Pakistan Taliban rose to five on Sunday. A first information report (FIR) was registered under terrorism charges against the perpetrators and their facilitators, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Four people were earlier killed and 18 injured in the hours-long combat between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies.

In a message sent to journalists, the banned militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, took responsibility for the attack. Pakistan’s outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban are separate but allied to Afghanistan’s Taliban.

The Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and Sindh Police on Friday engaged in the attack and all three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group were killed.

On Sunday, an injured police officer died during treatment taking the death toll of the attack to five.

An FIR was registered against the perpetrators and their facilitators on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain, as per the copy of the document obtained by Dawn.com.

The investigation has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department, according to Hussain.

Hussain said that he was patrolling the vicinity of the Saddar police station on Friday when he was alerted that the KPO was under attack from “unknown armed terrorists”.

He said that he reached the spot at 7:20 pm along with other police personnel and additional personnel were requested from other police stations and law enforcement agencies.

As per the FIR, an operation was launched under the supervision of the South Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Baloch.

The KPO is a four-storey building that the terrorists were trying to infiltrate by firing and using hand grenades. The tightly guarded compound houses dozens of administrative and residential buildings in which hundreds of officers live with their families.

The forces entered the building from different points under a plan of action and the fight with the terrorists moved from the second floor to the third floor. The terrorists fired and threw grenades, injuring police and rangers’ personnel.

The FIR mentioned that during the retaliatory fire from security forces, one terrorist blew himself up on the third floor’s stairs while his accomplices fled to the fourth floor where one terrorist was killed in an intense battle. The FIR added that the last terrorist took up position on the roof, injuring security personnel before he was killed.

As per witness accounts, the terrorists had left their car outside the Saddar Police Line family quarters and walked to the KPO, and entered the building after cutting the barbed wire. The FIR added that there were two other people with them who had pointed out the KPO to the militants and fled after hugging them.

The KPO building was severely damaged, the SHO said. He alleged that the terrorists had the support of “foreign powers” for their planned operation.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi condemned the attack, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tributes to security forces for the successful operation in restoring order and security at the KPO.

As per the police spokesperson, the IG also chaired a meeting to ensure “foolproof security” at Police Lines and other important installations, the Dawn reported.

The US also condemned the attack, and state department spokesman Ned Price said the US stood “firmly with the Pakistani people in the face of this terrorist attack. Violence is not the answer, and it must stop,” The Guardian reported.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.