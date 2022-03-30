Pakistan PM Imran Khan loses majority as ally MQM-P ditches ruling alliance

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf government suffered a major blow after its key ally partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The development comes ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, which is likely to be held in the first week of April.

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted Bilawal Zardari Bhutto.

According to a report by CNN-News18, MQM-P is likely to resign from the cabinet by 12:30 PM. If MQM-P resigns, then Imran Khan will lose the majority in the National Assembly, the lower house of the Pakistan Parliament. The Opposition number, on the other hand, will rise to 180.

On Tuesday, Khan strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him . The instructions came a day after Pakistan's opposition on Monday tabled the no-trust motion in the National Assembly against Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appeared to have made his position fragile.

Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-member Assembly to remain in power. No Pakistan prime minister has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion. In fact, no prime minister in Pakistan has completed a full five-year term.