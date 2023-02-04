Coco Chanel reportedly called Rabanne “the metallurgist of fashion”. Paco Rabanne was regarded as a man of multi-dimensional talents, some of which garnered him success while others made him infamous.

Spanish-born designer Paco Rabanne, who is known for his perfumes and metallic space-age fashion, has died at the age of 88. Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany region town of Portsall, France.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th Century, his legacy will remain,” Puig, the fashion and beauty group that owns his fashion house, announced on Friday.

Rabanne was known as a rebel designer who collaborated with the family-owned Puig, a Spanish company. Puig also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Caroline Herrera and Dries Van Noten and fragrance brands like Byredo and Penhaligon’s.

Who was Paco Rabanne?

Born as Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo in 1934, Paco Rabanne fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name of Paco Rabanne while living in France. There, he studied architecture at Ecole des Beaux Arts and graduated in 1964.

In 1965, he launched his design career by exhibiting a line of 12 contemporary outfits, The Unwearables. In 1966, he used plastic, paper and metal for his innovative designs.

Many of Rabanne’s designs had a touch of an architect in them which made his designs stand out.

Rabanne achieved recognition and fame for designing costumes for films like Barbarella. His outfits have been worn by Mylène Farmer, Françoise Hardy, Brigette Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and many more.

In 1968, Rabanne collaborated with Puig to produce Paco Rabanne fragrances which are now known worldwide.

Rabanne also gave other designers the opportunity to start their careers and David Peck, a designer from Houston, worked with Rabanne before the launch of his eponymous line.

