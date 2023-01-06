Sinaloa cartel unleashes deadly attack in Mexican city after El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman's arrest

Drug Kingpin El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán was arrested on Thursday after which violent attacks were launched by cartel gunmen in retaliation.

Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, son of incarcerated drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán was arrested in Mexico on Thursday, authorities said in Mexico. His arrest has prompted a wave of retaliatory attacks from Sinaloa cartel gunmen in the northern city of Culiacán, Mexico. At least three security personnel were killed, while 18 people, including cartel members were injured, reports said.

Guzmán-López aka "The Mouse" is accused of leading a faction of his father's Sinaloa drug cartel, Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said, according to BBC. The cartel is one of the largest drug-trafficking organisations in the world.

The arrest was a result of a six-month surveillance operation run with the support of US officials. The development happened early in the morning and heavy fighting raged for hours after Guzmán’s arrest.

His father, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, is serving a life sentence in the US after being convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Defense secretary Luís Cresencio Sandoval told reporters that Guzmán-López had been transferred to the Mexican capital.

He described his capture as a “decisive blow against the Pacific cartel”, which is another name for the powerful crime faction.

This comes before US President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico for a North American leaders' summit. The US President will now arrive on Sunday, a day earlier than previously expected, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted.

Sinaloa Cartel’s violent response

After a night of violence, the Sinaloa Cartel gunmen exchanged fire with security forces, blocked roads with burning vehicles and shot at army helicopters and police airplanes bringing reinforcements to the city.

The furious gang members set up roadblocks and attacked a local airport.

At least two planes were hit by gunfire, one of which was preparing to take off from Culiacán to Mexico City.

The fuselage of the plane was hit by gunfire on Thursday morning as it was preparing for take-off, Mexican airline Aeromexico said.

However, no passengers or employees were harmed in the incident. Since then, more than 100 flights have been cancelled at three Sinaloa airports.

Cartel members also reportedly seized a Red Cross ambulance, captured medical personnel from hospitals and took them to attend to their wounded soldiers. They also threatened reporters and seized press vehicles.

The State Department had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Guzman’s arrest. According to the department, the law enforcement investigations indicated that Guzmán and his brother, Joaquín Guzmán-López, “inherited a great deal of the narcotics proceeds” following the death of another brother Edgar Guzmán-López.

They are also accused of investing large amounts of the cash into buying marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia. They are allegedly involved in the purchase of large amounts of ephedrine from Argentina and smuggling of the product into Mexico for methamphetamine production.

The brothers are also alleged to oversee an estimated 11 methamphetamine labs in the state of Sinaloa, the State Department said.