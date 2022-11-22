Outgoing Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa’s family became billionaires in last six years: Report

General Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension, news agency PTI reported.

An explosive leak has revealed that Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Services (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa’s family managed to amass billions of Pakistani rupees over the past year. A report by the Pakistani investigative journalism platform FactFocus has revealed that General Bajwa along with his family managed to grow their wealth to a “current market value of the – known – assets and businesses within Pakistan and outside” of 12.7 billion Pakistani Rupees or Rs 462 crore, or $56.5 million.

General Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension, news agency PTI reported.

The FactFocus report managed to gain access to the tax records of General Bajwa, his wife, and his daughter-in-law for the years between 2013 and 2021. With the leak, General Bajwa’s retirement and succession might be under question with earlier reports suggesting that the Shehbaz Sharif government was looking to amend the law to easily extend General Bajwa’s position as the Army Chief.

ALSO READ:

Just hours after being published, the website was banned and users in Pakistan were unable to access the website or the article. The website remained blocked for around 18 hours before finally being unblocked. The country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told Geo News that the government had blocked the website because of the “problematic” timing of the report.

Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Finance in Pakistan, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, announced that they would be leading a special investigation into the “illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of General Qamar Javed Bajwa” as it was “clearly violative of the complete confidentiality” given in the tax laws of the country.

According to the report, the wealth of Ayesha Amjad, General Bajwa’s wife, shot up from zero in 2016 to 2.2 billion Pakistani rupees within just six years. This accumulated wealth does not include unknown or undeclared sources, as well as any residential and commercial plots, and houses given by the Pakistani Army to General Bajwa. She also held nearly half a million dollars in an account.

Similarly, Mahnoor Sabir, the daughter-in-law of General Bajwa, reported a total wealth of zero in 2018. However, just a little while later in November 2018, her net wealth rose to 1.2 billion Pakistani Rupees, with a massive portfolio of property, a luxury apartment and even 15,000 shares in a company. Almost exactly a year later, Sabir also become the manager of an oil company that was established on November 14, 2018. The company counted her father Sabir “Mithu” Hameed and uncle Nasir Hameed as directors. The company was reincorporated in UAE, where Mahnoor Sabir and her husband spend the majority of their time.

In the case of Ayesha Amjad, her property was declared retrospectively in 2018 with the tax documents showing that all the property and land were purchased before 2016. General Bajwa was appointed as the COAS in 2016. Mahnoor Sabir’s wealth shot up just days before she married Saad Siddique Bajwa, the son of the army chief, on November 2, 2018. General Bajwa is close friends with Sabir Hameed. The report also alleges that the wealth of Sabir Hameed increased from under a million Pakistani Rupees in 2013 to over a billion Pakistani Rupees in the coming years.

Earlier in the year, popular Pakistani TV anchor and journalist Arshad Sharif was allegedly killed by law enforcement authorities in Kenya. While Kenyan authorities claimed the death was an accident, suspicious circumstances hinted at something sinister as Sharif had been working on a documentary, ‘Behind the Doors’, that would investigate the ill-gotten gains of politicians in the country, and also General Bajwa’s corruption and new-found wealth.

Neither General Bajwa and his family nor any of the major political parties have made any comments on the report so far.