Ousted Lanka president Rajapaksa summoned in court over presidential pardon to murder convict

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka sent Gotabaya Rajapaksa a notice on Thursday over a presidential pardon he gave to a former lawmaker of his party who was found guilty of killing a party associate in 2011.

Since he left power in July of this year, Rajapaksa, who pardoned Duminda Silva, a former lawmaker from his Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, has received a second summons.

Silva who was sentenced to death in 2017 for involvement in the 2011 murder of a party colleague and ex-MP, Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, and four others, was freed in June 2021 after Rajapaksa granted him a presidential pardon.

However, the Supreme Court in May this year quashed the pardoning and ordered Silva to be arrested again.

He is expected to appear as a respondent before the Supreme Court on December 16 for the hearing of a fundamental rights petition filed by Premachandra's wife and daughter.

Similarly, in mid-October, the highest court issued a summons to him to appear in court over the 2011 disappearance of two rights activists Lalith Weeraraj and Kugan Murugananthan from the northern province.

The disappearances took place 12 years ago soon after the end of the country's long civil war when Rajapaksa was a powerful official at the Defence Ministry under the presidency of his elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

At the time, he was accused of overseeing abduction squads that whisked away rebel suspects, critical journalists, and activists, many of them never to be seen again.

He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Rajapaksa, 73, was ousted in a popular uprising against him in July this year following months of street protests that called for his resignation.

He fled to the Maldives in mid-July and announced his resignation from Singapore.

In early September, he returned to the country from Thailand.

Economic difficulties led to monthslong street protests, which eventually led to the collapse of the once-powerful Rajapaksa family that had controlled the affairs of the country for the most part of the last two decades. Before Rajapaksa resigned after fleeing, his older brother stepped down as prime minister and three other close family members quit their Cabinet positions.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over from Rajapaksa, has since cracked down on protests and dismantled their main camp opposite the president's office.

Some protesters said they were not opposed to his return as long as he faces justice.

(With agency inputs)