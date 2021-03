Among the most highly anticipated interviews in years or perhaps decades was the recent interaction of Oprah Winfrey with Harry and Meghan Markle, who had stepped down from royal duties in March 2020. In a tell-all interview, lasting two hours, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that life for her at one point had become so difficult that there were occasions when she “didn’t want to be alive any more”.

Meghan added the lowest point was when a family member asked Harry “how dark” their son’s skin was going to be. During the same conversation, the couple announced their second child is due in summer and is a girl. These deeply personal and at times explosive revelations have made everyone want to watch it on TV or catch it somewhere on the internet. Social media is full of clips and teasers from the Harry-Meghan interview.

Here’s how you can watch the full interview:

The interview, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry, was broadcast on CBS Primetime on Monday (March 8) at 7am IST. The ones who missed the interview can now watch it on CBS networks’ website CBS.com. While the TV interview was cut down to 90 minutes, the web version has been extended by half-an-hour and additional footage and dialogue. Footage originally cut due to time constraints have been added.

In the United Kingdom, ITV grabbed the rights to air Oprah’s interaction with Harry and Meghan. The same network will also broadcast the interview in Australia, Germany, Denmark and others.

What did they say?

According to excerpts of the interview available on BBC.com, Harry said that his brother and father were “trapped within the system” of the royal family. He added that last year his family cut him off financially and his father wasn’t taking his calls anymore. Harry also said that he loved his brother and would want his relationship with both his brother and father to heal.

In March 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California after stepping down from royal duties. They announced last month that they won’t be returning as working members of the Royal Family.