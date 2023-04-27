Operation Kaveri | Over 3,500 Indians stranded in Sudan, online registration process for evacuation on

The Indian government has initiated an online registration process for the evacuation and around 3,400 Indians, so far, have registered on it or are in touch with the Indian Mission, said said foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra .
Around 3,500 Indians and 1,000-odd Indian-origin persons (PIOs) are stranded in Sudan at the moment. "These are approximate numbers," said foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra during his briefing of Operation Kaveri.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
He said the Indian government has initiated an online registration process for the evacuation and around 3,400 Indians, so far, have registered on it or are in touch with the Indian Mission.
"We are monitoring the situation that has erupted after clashes between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Force since April 15," he said, adding that several ceasefires have been announced. However, some of them have not been honoured, some are partial. He said the situation on the ground remains volatile and it is difficult to access the area outside Khartoum.
Nearly 1,100 Indians have been rescued from Sudan under Operation Kaveri amid ongoing violence in the African nation.
On April 27, another batch of evacuees flew back to Mumbai from Jeddah airport on an Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster flight, carrying 246 passengers. The first batch of 360 Indian nationals arrived in Delhi on April 26 after describing their experience in Sudan and their journey back like being on a "deathbed."
What is happening in Sudan?
The clashes are between the country’s army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. The main disagreement is on the proposed move towards civilian rule and the plans to include the RSF in the army.
Also Read: Operation Kaveri brings around 1,100 Indians back home from Sudan — The journey so far in pictures
Two military men are at the centre of this power struggle — General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and leader of Sudan's ruling council since 2019 and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), General Buhan's deputy on the council and leader of the RSF.
General Dagalo, in a series of tweets, has alleged that General Burhan’s government were “radical Islamists” and that he is fighting “to ensure the democratic progress” in the country.
General Burhan on the other hand said that he supports civilian rule, but that he will only hand over power to an elected government
The RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias which were used by the government of Sudan to stifle a rebellion in the Darfur region in the early 2000s. The RSF was officially formed in 2013. Since then, it’s been headed by Gen Dagalo. The RSF are outside of command of the regular armed forces.
Also, the Sudanese army and the RSF weren’t always involved in this power struggle; until a few years ago they were allies.
Much of the conflict is happening in densely populated urban areas and civilians have become its victims.
Also Read: Indians share ordeals after returning from violence-hit Sudan — 'We were like a dead body'
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!