Operation Kaveri | India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan

3 Min(s) Read
Under ’Operation Kaveri’, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in the IAF’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and the Indian Navy’s ships.
India evacuated 229 more stranded Indians in Sudan, who were brought home on Sunday under mission 'Operation Kaveri'. The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
”#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/5OGEh7WM7D— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023
In another tweet, he said that another Indian Airforce flight carrying 40 evacuees also landed in New Delhi.