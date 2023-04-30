English
Operation Kaveri | India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan

Under ’Operation Kaveri’, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in the IAF’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and the Indian Navy’s ships.

India evacuated 229 more stranded Indians in Sudan, who were brought home on Sunday under mission 'Operation Kaveri'. The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.

”#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
In another tweet, he said that another Indian Airforce flight carrying 40 evacuees also landed in New Delhi.
