One out of every five US student visas in 2022 issued in India, says US envoy Eric Garcetti 

One out of every five US student visas in 2022 issued in India, says US envoy Eric Garcetti 

One out of every five US student visas in 2022 issued in India, says US envoy Eric Garcetti 
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 4:31:32 PM IST (Published)

The US Mission in India organises Student Visa Day every year in June. This year, it held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide on Wednesday with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

One out of every five US student visas was issued in India in 2022, which is more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday during the 7th Annual Student Visa Day held by the US Mission in India.

"So, Indians have not only pursued education in the United States but for decades have shown their excellence in United States and we are on track to process the highest number of visa applications for students in our history" the ambassador said.
The US Mission in India organises Student Visa Day every year in June. This year, it held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide on Wednesday with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.
X