One of the last pictures of Queen Elizabeth II nominated for UK’s photo of the year award

The award nominations also encompassed moments beyond the royal family, such as footballer Lionel Messi holding the World Cup and images of the conflict in Ukraine. The award ceremony will take place on October 16 at the Honorable Artillery Company grounds in London.

One of the last pictures of Queen Elizabeth II is among the nominated images for the United Kingdom’s Photo of the Year award. The winner of the annual award will be decided through a public vote.

A total of 20 pictures taken between 1 January and 31 December 2022 have been nominated for the annual UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards, The Guardian reported.

The photo captures the moment before the Queen ’s meeting with Liz Truss, the then-British Prime Minister, on September 6, 2022. The Queen is seen holding a walking stick while standing next to a lit fire at Balmoral.

As the queen passed away at Balmoral Castle only two days later, this is one of her last public photographs.

The UK Picture Editors' Guild Awards allow the public to vote for their favourite photograph. Alongside the poignant photo of Queen Elizabeth II, other contenders include pictures of her on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the platinum jubilee celebrations in June 2022 and Prince Louis, during a fly-past, covering his ears.

The award nominations also encompassed moments beyond the royal family, such as footballer Lionel Messi holding the World Cup and images of the conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, photographs capturing the UK sweltering in 40-degree Celsius heat during the summer and a Just Stop Oil protester have received nominations.

A spokesperson for the UK Picture Editors' Guild awards praised the photographers for their dedication and bravery in covering events worldwide, often putting their lives at risk in war zones to bring us the news as it happens. The spokesperson expressed that their hard work deserves recognition, The Guardian report added.

Voters have a chance to win a two-night stay in a London hotel by registering to vote before September 3. The award ceremony will take place on October 16 at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in London.

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning queen, died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.