'One more measure of closure,' says Joe Biden after Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in US strike

One of the world's most wanted terrorists and the emir of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday night in a speech from the White House.

A mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US, Zawahiri had “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens”, the President said. His death would bring closure to families of the 3,000 people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden’s deputy at the time of the terrorist attack of 9/11. “He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11,” Biden said in the speech. "One more measure of closure," he added.

He was also behind the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, in which 17 American sailors died and many others were wounded. He played a key role in the bombing of US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, where 224 people were killed and more than 4,500 people were wounded, President Biden said in his remarks from the White House balcony.

After Bin Laden’s death, Zawahiri spearheaded the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, coordinating its branches around the world. He inspired attacks against Americans and their allies through his videos.

For years, US intelligence has been relentlessly seeking Zawahiri under the leadership of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. They were able to locate him earlier this year in downtown Kabul, the President said.

After considering "clear and convincing evidence" of Zawahiri's location, Biden said he authorised a precision strike to “remove him from the battlefield once and for all." His final approval to "go get him" arrived a week ago.

The mission was planned to minimise the risk on civilians. Two missiles were fired at Zawahiri from a drone at 9:48 pm (ET) on Saturday when he was on the balcony of the safe house.

“None of his family members were hurt, and there were no civilian casualties,” Biden said.

The President further said the US had not sought this war against terror, but it had come to the American people. He said one of the defining truths about the US and their person was that “we do not break. We never give in. We never back down.”

Talking about the lives that were lost in the 9/11 attacks, President Joe Biden said they will never be forgotten. He hoped that the decisive action would bring “one more measure of closure” to the families who have lost their dear ones on that day.

