  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

One in three Americans on unemployment benefits struggle to pay for food, housing: Survey

Updated : March 10, 2021 08:45 AM IST

About one in 10 households reported using unemployment checks to meet spending needs during the survey period.
At least 18 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, with the federal government providing some of the funding.
One in three Americans on unemployment benefits struggle to pay for food, housing: Survey
Published : March 10, 2021 08:45 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar

EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs 1.06 lakh crore

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs 1.06 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement