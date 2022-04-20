On World Weed Day 2022, social media is high on content

Fans of marijuana across the globe are set to gather at parks and city plazas to light up a spliff on one of the world's most controversial days -- World Cannabis Day.

The World Weed Day celebrates the green herb on April 20. It falls on the same day every year, which in the US system of dates is written as 4/20. Although there are a number of theories about where the number came from, 420 has become synonymous with pot.

In the US, there are more than dozen states which have legalised the weed. Big rallies will be organised in public spaces. The events are also conducted to raise awareness to the cause of the legalisation of marijuana.

Netizens took to social media to commemorate the day. On Twitter, one user referred to cannabis connoisseur and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Chloe Nicole T Fransis @t_fransis shared a post that read: “It’s 420 eve, remember to leave out milk and cookies for snoop dogg.”

Another user NaughtyByNature @ponyanya4 shared a photo of a rolled up joint shaped like a plane. The message read: “Flight 420 is now boarding. Leave your worries and negativity at the gate.”

One user called Spaceman @PapiiGray shared the picture of the character Bart Simpson from the famous television show and said: “Shout out to all productive stoners who get high everyday but still take care of their priorities.”

On Instagram, one user shared a meme of a dazed boy and his sister. The message read: “My sister explaining why I shouldn’t have eaten the brownies in her room.”

Another post on Instagram showed a picture of a cat among penguins, carrying the message: “When you’re stoned in public and just want to blend in.”