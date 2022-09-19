By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Delhi Police also conducted an operation known as the Batla House Encounter on September 19 at L-18 Batla House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

The Indus Water Treaty was signed by India and Pakistan on September 19, 1960, in Karachi. The water sharing treaty fixed and delimited the rights of both countries on the use of waters from the Indus River. The source of Indus River lies in the southwestern Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The river flows through the Kashmir region and then into Pakistan to finally merges in the Arabian Sea.

To ensure that India does not withhold waters that could result in drought or famine in Pakistan, a treaty was brokered with the help of the World Bank after six years of negotiations. The deal was signed by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Mohammad Ayub Khan.

Other important events that happened on September 19 are as follows:

1952

Famous actor and director Charlie Chaplin was forced into exile after the US refused him entry. He was not allowed to return to his home in Hollywood after a trip to England. Chaplin was on board the Ocean Liner Queen Elizabeth with his wife and four children when he was denied entry. Even as the ship docked in New York, Chaplin had to remain on board and sail back to England. He later moved to Switzerland, where he lived until his death in 1977.

1985

A major earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Mexico City causing widespread death and injuries and catastrophic damage to the capital. Although many people were rescued, about 10,000 people are said to have died due to the earthquake.

1991

German tourists discovered a mummified human body in the Ötztal Alps on the Italian-Austrian border that was subsequently determined to date from 3300 BCE. The human body later came to be known as the Iceman.

2000

Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic bronze medal for weight-lifting at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

2007

From vice-captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the captain of the Indian cricket team for the first time for ODIs, Twenty20 and Test matches.

2008

Delhi Police conducted an operation known as the Batla House Encounter at L-18 Batla House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The operation was designed to arrest terrorists of the Indian terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, hiding in a flat in the building. The encounter came six days after serial blasts killed 30 people in the capital city.